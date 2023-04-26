News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 minute ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

New 3G pitch opened in Pinxton

A brand new £100,000 3G pitch has been officially opened in Pinxton.

By Steve FritchleyContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

The new Multi-Use Games Area, located on the Miners Welfare site has been provided by Pinxton Parish Council, giving adults and youngsters the opportunity to play sport on the new surface.

The third generation artificial grass pitch will be aimed at promoting engagement with sport, especially youth participation in football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Wheatcroft, Chair of Pinxton FC officially opened the new facility alongside local footballer Kenzie Pursglove from Frederick Gent School and Parish Council representatives.

Pictured is Parish Council Clerk, Lisa Powell, Kenzie, Councillor Mary Dooley, Brian Wheatcroft and Councillor Richard Street officially opening the new 3G pitchPictured is Parish Council Clerk, Lisa Powell, Kenzie, Councillor Mary Dooley, Brian Wheatcroft and Councillor Richard Street officially opening the new 3G pitch
Pictured is Parish Council Clerk, Lisa Powell, Kenzie, Councillor Mary Dooley, Brian Wheatcroft and Councillor Richard Street officially opening the new 3G pitch
Most Popular

Local councillor for Pinxton, Mary Dooley said, “This is another fantastic initiative and a welcome addition to the leisure facilities we have in our village. The health and wellbeing of our community is very important to us and not only will it be a great place for adults to enjoy a game of football, but also young people to work on their sporting skills with friends and improve their fitness.”