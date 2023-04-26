The new Multi-Use Games Area, located on the Miners Welfare site has been provided by Pinxton Parish Council, giving adults and youngsters the opportunity to play sport on the new surface.

Local councillor for Pinxton, Mary Dooley said, “This is another fantastic initiative and a welcome addition to the leisure facilities we have in our village. The health and wellbeing of our community is very important to us and not only will it be a great place for adults to enjoy a game of football, but also young people to work on their sporting skills with friends and improve their fitness.”