New 3G pitch opened in Pinxton
A brand new £100,000 3G pitch has been officially opened in Pinxton.
The new Multi-Use Games Area, located on the Miners Welfare site has been provided by Pinxton Parish Council, giving adults and youngsters the opportunity to play sport on the new surface.
The third generation artificial grass pitch will be aimed at promoting engagement with sport, especially youth participation in football.
Brian Wheatcroft, Chair of Pinxton FC officially opened the new facility alongside local footballer Kenzie Pursglove from Frederick Gent School and Parish Council representatives.
Local councillor for Pinxton, Mary Dooley said, “This is another fantastic initiative and a welcome addition to the leisure facilities we have in our village. The health and wellbeing of our community is very important to us and not only will it be a great place for adults to enjoy a game of football, but also young people to work on their sporting skills with friends and improve their fitness.”