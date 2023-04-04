​NE Derbyshire Girls RUFC lose on road

Wheatley Hills ran out eventual winners by six tries to two, although they were made to work hard for their victory by a youthful North East Derbyshire side.

However, it was NE Derbyshire who scored first through winger Lucy. From initial good forward play the ball was spread quickly wide for her to score into space.

Wheatley Hills got themselves immediately back into the game, scoring after a restart was dropped by NE Derbyshire. The remainder of the first half was an evenly fought contest but Wheatley Hills scored again following a knock on, then in the second-half, scored three in succession to burst NE Derbyshire’s hopes of quickly getting back in the game.

The NE Derbyshire squad.

NE Derbyshire side played their best rugby during a ten-minute spell in the second half. Consistent pressure ended with scrum half Jess Haslam darting past oncoming players and driving to the line. About to be tackled, she passed the ball to forward Katie Lord, who span and finished from close range.

Coach Rich Jones will be looking for them to maintain that intensity for longer in the game when they are back in action in Chesterfield on Sunday 16th April.

The NE Derbyshire U16s is a combined team of girls (years 10 & 11) from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Sheffield, Belper and Ashbourne. Currently hosted at Chesterfield Panthers, they train every Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.