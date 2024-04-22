The saturated outfield at Queen's Park hindered Chesterfield's preparations for this National Club Championship tie.Even so, Chesterfield looked well placed when, after winning the toss, they reduced their Nottinghamshire hosts to 114-7.But, from then on, Caythorpe took charge.Left-arm pace bowler Reece Johnson was chiefly responsible for Chesterfield's early promise.Moving the ball around and keeping a good length, he took 4-21.But, once his eight-over allocation was finished, Caythorpe's eighth-wicket pair - Oliver Henshaw (28 not out) and Warren Scantlebury (32 not out) - wrested back control.Playing watchfully at first before becoming more adventurous, they shared a decisive unbroken partnership of 72 in 12 overs.That steered Caythorpe to 186-7 off their 40 overs, a total that looked considerably above par given the slow outfield.Any hopes of Chesterfield chasing down the target were effectively ended in the first 10 overs of their reply.Caythorpe captain Mark Footitt was close to playing for England during his time with Derbyshire and the left-arm paceman is still a formidable opponent in club cricket, particularly for batters having their first knock of the season.He bowled Ben Kingham in his third over before whistling one of his trademark yorkers through Luke Westwell's defences in his fifth.With Footitt's opening partner Matt Wright bowling tightly at the other end, Chesterfield were already in trouble at 24-2 after 10 overs.Jordan Lemon and Ben Lodge both made 24 and Johnson 20 but they were not able to match the required run rate as Chesterfield slipped to 118-7.Jacob Madin (35 not out) and Tom Wanford (16 not out) launched a spirited rally with an unbroken stand of 53.But they were left with the unlikely task of scoring 25 off the final over and Chesterfield closed on 171-7.Chesterfield are due to begin their Derbyshire County League campaign on Saturday when the first team travel to Clowne Town, the seconds are scheduled to host Nutbrook and the third team are at Butterley United.