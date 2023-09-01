​Morton retain Marston’s Deep 61 Trophy

Morton's successful players with their trophy. Photo: Martin Roberts.

South Wingfield won the toss and elected to bat but were soon in trouble at 12/3 with Blair Mathews dismissing Kyle Mitchell (1), Liam Mitchell (0) and Arend Gagiano (1) with catches to Jack Maltby, Ritesh Bhatkal and David Greaves respectively.

Chris Hamp (17) supported opener Andrew Wilson (28) but when the former fell bowled by Greaves, the first of his five wickets, the innings fell away and they collapsed to 70 all out.

The turning point was an excellent run out of Wilson (A), who looked set to stay around to see out the 40 overs, by Paul Holmes and as Greaves added to his tally South Wingfield found themselves bowled out for just 70 with nearly 14 overs unused. Brad Clarke chipped in the other wicket with the aid of a second catch from Maltby.

Moton did not get off to a smooth start when Alexander Eyre was caught by Hamp off the bowling of Lewis Radford in the second over with the score on four. But opener Paul Holmes (46) was joined by captain Jack Stone (6*) and it was Holmes who put in a commanding performance with the bat to get Morton within three runs of the victory line.

But looking for his half century with a big strike he was bowled by Mitchell (K). This left Bhatkal to come in and hit the winning boundary and Morton had the Marston's Trophy for the second year with victory in the 15th over.