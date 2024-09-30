Runners taking part in the High Peak 40 race.

More than 130 runners completed the newly resurrected High Peak 40 Mile Challenge around the hills of the Peak District.

Chris Billingham ran the High Peak 40 Mile Challenge, HP40, in 2016 the last race before the event took an eight year hiatus.

He was determined to bring it back and after a year of planning the race returned in mid September.

He said: “It was a fantastic feeling to see all the runners lining up to start the race I had organised.

“It was even nicer to see their smiling faces cross the finish line.”

HP40 was started in 1986 by Otter Controls Ltd in Butxon to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. The race proved so popular Otter’s sponsored the event until 1997. From 1998 to 2004 the event was hosted by Buxton Community School.

However, 2016 was the last time the race was run.

Chris said: “This was due to a number of reasons, first there was a path closure on the way up to Rushup Edge which the team were unable to arrange a suitable diversion around.

“This path closure wasn’t resolved until the end of 2019, which took us into 2020 and the COVID pandemic.

“But I felt I had unfinished business with the race and made it my mission to bring it back.”

Since February 2023 he worked making the dream a reality.

He said: “Finally a big thanks to all the volunteers, many of whom had volunteered in the past, who's experience was invaluable in getting the race back up and running, and new volunteers doing this for this first time.

“Particular thanks to Zoe Hardman who pulled a full 16-hour stint from Registration, to managing Race Control, to tidying and closing down on the day, the race wouldn't have happened without her.”

Nigel Dean has taken part in every race of the HP40 and walks the 40 mile-route from Buxton out to Taxal, over to Hope, down to Cressbrook and back across to Buxton and only signed up just days before the race to continue his 100 per cent completion rate.

The 68-year-old said: “I think I’m the only walker and everyone else runs now but there used to be more walkers when it first started.

“It’s a big walk but it’s an enjoyable one.

“We are in such a wonderful part of the country and it’s nice to take it all in and enjoy the views which I think some of the runners may not have had the chance to as they are racing to the finish line.”

There were some impressive finishing times including Martyn James who first passed the post at 6:37:24hrs and the first woman over the line was Rebecca Hormann who completed the course in 7:02:28hrs.

Chris added: “Where one race closes another opens.

“The 32nd High Peak 40 will be on Saturday September, 20 2025.

The entry page is now open and fingers-crossed we will have removed the need for diversions so will be back on the traditional course for the first time since 2015.”

To sign up for early bird race deals visit highpeak40.co.uk