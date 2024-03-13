More Mallorca joy for Seb Perez in 1975 Lancia Stratos
The 24-year-old Perez took to the wheel of his Amigos Tequila Flavoured Beer sponsored #1 1975 Lancia Stratos HF GR4 rally car, with his regular navigator, Motorsport Ireland’s Gary McElhinney by his side reading the pace notes.
Father and Chesterfield Global Drinks boss and entrepreneur Steve Perez, with co-driver Paul Spooner alongside, was out to make his mark too in his Franklin and Son sponsored #7 1975 Ford Escort MK2 RS1800, both cars prepared by Chesterfield’s motorsport outfit Dansport as well.
It was a great weekend all round that saw Steve finish in fifth place, also taking an overall class win and a stage win along the way.
Seb had his sights on a sensational fourth win from the start, writing the history books of the rally on the way for the first time. He took the trophy in 2020, 2022 and last year, sat out the event in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but finished third in 2018 and 2nd in 2019.
Around 60 classic rally machines lined the front at Almira Capital Puerto Portals, bringing together great national and international drivers to the Balearic island.
The tarmac rally consisted of 15 special stages of around 150 km of closed fast and twisty Spanish tarmac road sections.
Two night stages started things off, Seb leading after the first and third after the second, Steve up to tenth overall.
Four more stages followed on Friday, with one other cancelled, Seb winning SS3 with Steve second, Seb second in SS4, then being second overall after SS7 but still leading their elite speed class, Steve also leading the D3 class.
Saturday saw the third and final leg, but the weather had changed to torrential rain leaving damp and slippery tarmac, even master of wet racing Seb exercising and air of caution.
But by the end of SS9 he as leading again, Steve only 3.9 seconds behind. Seb’s lead over Karl Heinz Feustel stretching to 42 seconds, although the German won the next stage.
SS11 saw Seb’s lead stretched further despite Feustel being ahead on track, but SS12 saw Seb back into third spot and still well ahead overall.
With SS14 and SS15 cancelled due to the bad weather conditions, it was all down to last stage of the rally and Seb blasted through it to finish it in third place with the Porsche of Feustel behind him by 11.9 seconds and Steve completing the stage in 6th place.
It was celebrations all around in the Perez camp, Seb had won the rally overall with Feustel coming in second, 54 seconds behind. Steve finished overall in fifth place.
Seb also won in his C4 class, leading it from start to finish, and likewise for Steve in the Escort to take D3 class.
Seb said: “It was a great weekend, it was a good battle with the Porsche’s, we were slightly under-powered with the Stratos, struggling a bit in the dry with them.
"The rain helped to claw some time back on the last day. It was an amazing rally and I’m glad to have been part of it.
Steve added: “Paul and I are delighted with the win in our class and for Seb and Gary for the first major win in the Stratos.
"The rain helped us rapidly climb up the leaderboard, beating many of the Porsches in the rally”.