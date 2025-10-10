More Dronfield Rugby Club junior teams begin their competitive season

On a windy afternoon at Gosforth Fields, Dronfield and Dinnington Girls under 14’s met in their first 15-a side game of the season.

Winning the ball early in the game, a great worked try finished by Lydia on the wing put Dronfield up 5 - 0. Dronfield were then on the attack again with Matilda running hard from the kick off and getting Dronfield right back up into the opposition defensive area. They then applied the pressure to score a second try, with Serena finishing a move to put Dronfield 10-0 up. Dinnington then came more into the game and responded when their player broke off the back of their own scrum to make the score 10 - 5

Play was then concentrated, for a long time, in the Dinnington half with several knock- ons and penalties. Finally, Dinnington broke away up the pitch with some good phase play and were only denied on the Dronfield try-line with a last-ditch tackle causing a Dinnington knock on. Some strong Dronfield defence then followed with eventually Serena stealing the ball to break away and relieve the pressure. Dronfield were forced to weather more pressure before breaking away out of their own half after a solid scrum. Serena made good metres once more to put Dronfield back in the Dinnington half. A scrum and two lineouts in a tight area won by Dinnington led to them breaking back into the Dronfield half. The next period of play was end to end before fast Dronfield line speed led to them gaining possession. Emily combined with Blanka who finished the move with a try. At half- time Dronfield led by 15 to 5.

An untidy restart resulted in a scrum just inside the Dronfield half. The Dinnington number 8 picked up and made it to within five metres of Dronfield’s try-line. Controlled possession from Dinnington was rewarded with a short-ranged try, despite a strong Dronfield defensive effort It was now 15-10 to the home side and a close finish was anticipated

The visitors then ran hard after the restart but Dronfield were solid in defence counter rucking won the ball back and following some more good phase play Dronfield got into the Dinnington half before they were tackled into touch. A knock on by Dinnington at the line out then meant Dronfield had a scrum giving them attacking options With Matilda. controlling the base of the scrum several Dronfield players attempted to power over before winger Eva finished the move off. It was now 20 -10. To their credit Dinnington showed great determination and came back into the game once more deservedly scoring to reduce Dronfield’s lead to 20-17. The home side were to score once more. In a move involving firstly Rosa then Poppy and finished in style by Serena, they increased the lead to 25-17 with only two minutes remaining. Although both teams continued to show endeavour to the very end it was a victory for Dronfield who will now go into their next match in a confident mood (Reported by Emily Parkin)

Dronfield U11’s also put in an excellent performance against Dinnington. The visitors had a mix of big powerful forwards and two really fast wingers

In the first half Dinnington used their pace, to advantage, however Dronfield kept their confidence and competed brilliantly refusing to be outmuscled and tackling in pairs.

Following the half time team talk with the coaches, the second half saw an added layer of intensity and commitment at the breakdown, competing well with our larger opponents. Dronfield’ players were outstanding, with more passing, more support at the breakdown, an increased number of multiple phases and excellent all-round support for each other.

Whilst maybe on the wrong end of the try count, the improvement over the summer was clear to see. Both players and coaches deserve credit for their commitment and hard work

(Reported by Kirk Myers)