MMB Magazine hosts International Women's Day event at Chesterfield FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MMB Magazine proudly presents a remarkable evening filled with inspirational speakers, networking opportunities, and a chance to celebrate the achievements of women in our community. With half your ticket price going to support Chesterfield Women's FC.

Event Details: February 29th, arrivals from 3:45pm, event starts at 4pm and closes at 6pm, Chesterfield Football Club.

Booking Link Via Eventbrite : IWD MMB Magazine Event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IWD Event

Who Should Attend:

Women in Derbyshire

Bring along your daughters or sons (age 16 plus )

Businesses supporting female employees.

Anyone interested in networking and celebrating the essence of International Women’s Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket Information: £17, Ticket Deal: 2 x £30 - Half of the ticket price will be donated to Chesterfield Women’s Team, supporting their journey in securing funds for pitch hire, referees, kit, training, and other essential needs. Let’s stand behind them and show our support!

Theme: Inspire Inclusion: International Women’s Day 2024 campaign theme: “Inspire Inclusion” Let’s collectively forge a more inclusive world for women. When we inspire understanding and value for women’s inclusion, we create a better, more empowering world.

Meet Our Inspiring Speakers:

Rachael Mackenzie – World Thai Boxing Champion and UK Boxing Champion: “The only person standing in my way is me, and I know how to beat her”. Rachel will lead the first half of our event, sharing her journey to becoming a champion in the world of Thai Boxing and moving over to become a UK Boxing champion. Get ready for a dynamic and motivational start to the evening! Georgia Ball – Top Female Football Referee: Over the past 12 years, Georgia has risen from officiating Sunday league football matches to becoming an assistant referee for the Women’s Super League. Frequently “running the lines” at stadiums like the Etihad and Emirates, she’s become a trailblazer in the world of football officiating. Natalie Bamford – Founder of Colleague Box: Natalie, the visionary behind Colleague Box, launched in 2020, has transformed her idea into a multimillion-pound business in Derby. Discover her insights into entrepreneurship and building a successful venture. Katie Ash – First Female Shareholding Management Board Member at Banner Jones: Katie has made history as the first female shareholding director on the Management Board of the 145-year-old law firm, Banner Jones. Hear her journey, challenges, and triumphs in breaking barriers in the legal industry. Nicolle Ndiweni – Business Expansion and Inward Investment Specialist: Nicolle, a TEDx Speaker and expert in business expansion and inward investment and the first black woman elected at Ashfield District Council. Is set to run for Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Nicolle will share her insights and experiences. Natalie Jackson – Host, Ex-Lawyer, and Director at See Sporty Be Sporty and Podcast Host: Our event host, Natalie Jackson, is a former lawyer and Director at See Sporty Be Sporty. She is actively encouraging girls to participate in sports. Creating partnerships helping businesses to support local young people as a New Business Lead at the Outward Bound Trust. Natalie will guide us through the event with enthusiasm and insight.

Please Note: For unforeseen circumstances, we may need to bring in alternative speakers for the event than those listed above. Rest assured, our priority is to provide you with an unforgettable and empowering experience, no matter who takes the stage.