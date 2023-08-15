​Mixed fortunes for Chesterfield’s teams

The firsts suffered a heavy defeat in a rain-affected match at Quarndon while the Seconds landed a crushing eight-wicket victory over Holmewood at Queen's Park.

The firsts looked well placed when they restricted Quarndon, who were put in, to 128-6 in the 31st over before rain forced the second hold-up of the day.

On the resumption, the game was reduced to 45 overs a side and Quarndon pressed the accelerator.

Adam Woodhouse, left, and Barney Kirk bowled Chesterfield Seconds to victory

Umayr Iqbal (73) and Ewan Lombard (53 not out off 35 balls) put on 82 off only nine overs as the hosts raced to 241-8.

The rain calculations meant Chesterfield chased a revised target of 237 but they seldom looked like reaching it as Quarndon's spinners took a firm grip.

Acting captain Luke Westwell made a patient 26 at the top of the order and Muhammad Zaroob hurried to 34 off only 21 deliveries.

Reece Johnson tried to lead a rally but, when he fell for 26, Chesterfield were 109-8 and they were eventually all out for 112.

Young all-rounder Hassnain Akhtar followed up his 24 by taking 3-31 with his wrist-spin.

Chesterfield are still in the second promotion place in Division One on 261 points but they are now 37 behind leaders Belper Meadows.

A win is worth 22 points and Chesterfield have a 20-point cushion over third-placed Sawley.

By contrast the Seconds dominated their game at Queen's Park.

Opening bowlers Adam Woodhouse and Barney Kirk demolished the Holmewood innings.

The visitors were put in and bowled out for 56 in the 21st over with skipper Woodhouse taking 5-24 and Kirk 4-26.

They earned the rewards for bowling straight and generally to a full length, claiming five clean bowleds and one lbw between them.

Kirk, bowling right-arm over the wicket from the Lake End, started the Holmewood collapse by having Paul Blair caught by wicket-keeper Charlie Clayton with the second ball of the second over.

Woodhouse, making the ball swing from his left-arm round-the-wicket angle, struck twice in three balls in the third.

Holmewood rarely hinted at a rally and, once the opening bowlers had finished their 10-over stints, Tom. Keenan wrapped up the innings by bowling Dean Taylor with his fourth delivery.

Chesterfield raced to their target for the loss of two wickets in the 11th over.

Ewan Westwell (14 not out) signalled the victory with a six over mid-wicket and opener Mitch Adlington finished 24 not out.

Chesterfield remain third in Division Four North on 261 points, one behind Belper Meadows who are in the second promotion spot.