​Mixed debut for Hillspeed youngster at Oulton Park

Aditya Kulkarni in action at a wet Oulton Park. Photo: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

​Bouncing back impressively from an opening lap retirement in round one on Saturday, the 16-year-old exceeded all expectation in what proved to be a very wet round two on Easter Monday by almost breaking into the top ten from 18th on the grid.

Aiming for more of the same in round three later in the day, GB3 rookie Kulkarni sadly ended the even wetter encounter in the gravel at Island Bend on lap seven – an unfortunate excursion resulting from the concertina of slowing cars behind the previously deployed Safety Car.

Other than a brief outing at Donington Park prior to the eleventh hour announcement of his 2024 deal to step-up into GB3 with Markham Vale’s Hillspeed, Kulkarni’s first true testing in the car came during two days of practice at Oulton Park last Thursday and Friday, which made his debut performances that bit more pleasing given his relative inexperience with the car.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed team principal, said: “It’s been a bit of a mixed first weekend in GB3 for Adi, races one and three were very unfortunate and just the result of a couple of small mistakes.

"Race two was very good, we’re really pleased with the performance Adi showed and in very tricky conditions as well.

"He kept his head, raced well and took a very well deserved result just outside the top ten.

“Everything happens a whole lot quicker in GB3 than in GB4, so there is obviously still a lot to learn for Adi but he’s made a good start and we’re now looking forward to the next rounds at Silverstone where we’ll be looking to build further and put together three solid race finishes.”