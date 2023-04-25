​Medals galore for Rykneld’s syncro team

Rykneld SC's synchro team were in great form.

The squad took part in three events with all achieving well-deserved medals.

The Free Routine was awarded silver at its debut performance, based on music from The Umbrella Academy TV show.

There were bronze medals both for the debut of the Free Duet from sisters Pauline and Marianne Bodganovich, swimming to music from the film Robin Hood, and also for the Combination Routine from the full team swimming to music from the Pirates of the Caribbean films. This routine narrowly missed a medal at the National Masters Championships last November, so the swimmers were delighted that improvements they had made since then led to a medal this time.

The Masters Squad was formed in 2022 following a demand for over 18s to be able to continue artistic swimming and competing. Of the nine swimmers aged between 18 and 30, six are coaches with the club, including head coach Alyssa Ward, helping to inspire the next generation.

Alyssa said: “I am so proud to be swimming with this fantastic group of ladies, who are not only committed and passionate about their sport as competitors, but also give their time as volunteer coaches to help teach the new generation of Artistic Swimmers.