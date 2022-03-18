Medals galore for Rykneld SC swimmers in regional championships
Rykneld Swimming Club’s competitive and artistic swimming squads had an excellent medals haul at the recent Derbyshire County Swimming Championships and Midlands Artistic Swimming Age Group Championship, winning gold, silver and bronze medals.
For the dedicated competitive swimming squads, hours of training in the pool under the expert supervision of new coaching teams meant an unprecedented number of swimmers qualified for the Derbyshire County Championships.
The event, held in February, saw the club achieve three gold, five silver and five bronze medals, numerous personal best times and 52 places in finals.
Holly Watkinson in particular had an outstanding event, achieving runner-up position in the prestigious Championship Shield, awarded for the swimmer with the highest number of points.
Three swimmers have already qualified for the Midlands Regional Championships in a couple of months, with others aiming to join them.
Not to be outdone, the artistic swimming teams also won gold and silver medals on March 5 at the Midlands Artistic Swimming Age Group Championship.
Despite stiff competition, faultless performances achieved by hours of rehearsing routines meant swimmers received their just rewards.
The 15-18 years team won a worthy gold and the U15 team were awarded silver, a remarkable result at their first competition.
Club chairman, Mark Gill said: “The dedication of our swimmers, coaches and parents is only too apparent in the remarkable results of both the competitive and artistic swimming squads.
"After the disruption to training over the last couple years, we are really proud of the achievements and progress of all our members."
Training takes place at Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Clay Cross.