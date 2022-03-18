Rykneld SC's competitive squad were in terrific form.

For the dedicated competitive swimming squads, hours of training in the pool under the expert supervision of new coaching teams meant an unprecedented number of swimmers qualified for the Derbyshire County Championships.

The event, held in February, saw the club achieve three gold, five silver and five bronze medals, numerous personal best times and 52 places in finals.

Holly Watkinson in particular had an outstanding event, achieving runner-up position in the prestigious Championship Shield, awarded for the swimmer with the highest number of points.

The club's artistic swimmers with their trophy.

Three swimmers have already qualified for the Midlands Regional Championships in a couple of months, with others aiming to join them.

Not to be outdone, the artistic swimming teams also won gold and silver medals on March 5 at the Midlands Artistic Swimming Age Group Championship.

Despite stiff competition, faultless performances achieved by hours of rehearsing routines meant swimmers received their just rewards.

The 15-18 years team won a worthy gold and the U15 team were awarded silver, a remarkable result at their first competition.

Rykneld SC have enjoyed a terrific 2022 so far.

Club chairman, Mark Gill said: “The dedication of our swimmers, coaches and parents is only too apparent in the remarkable results of both the competitive and artistic swimming squads.

"After the disruption to training over the last couple years, we are really proud of the achievements and progress of all our members."

If you would like to join any of Team Rykneld’s squads, including Masters training for over-21s, or swimming programmes including its ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative, drop the club an email at [email protected]