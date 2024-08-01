Matlock rower Oli Wilkes has helped Team GB’s men’s coxless four to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Matlock's Oli Wilkes takes rowing bronze at Paris Olympics
Having got off to a slow start, the team of Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson fought back to sweep past Italy in the closing stages and take third spot, behind winners USA and second-placed New Zealand.
Team GB finished over two seconds ahead of Italy, who were followed by Romania, while Australia propped up the standings as the only team to crack the six-minute mark.
It means a first Olympic medal for Wilkes, who came to prominence after winning the silver medal in the coxed four at the 2017 World Rowing U23 Championships in Plovdiv and later won a gold medal at the 2023 European Rowing Championships. He then went on to win a World Championship gold medal in the men's coxless four at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.
