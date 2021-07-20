Matlock's Black Rocks Fell Race makes return

Sally Owen at the Black Rocks Fell Race.

The weather also decided that it was time to be summery once again, and runners were treated to a cloudless sky, with picturesque views from the start point at Cromford Rugby Club, looking up the Derwent Valley.

Runners were started in waves of 40. The route takes runners around a nice gentle field and along Cromford canal, before crossing the canal swing bridge and starting the ascent towards Black Rocks.

From there, it is a fairly relentless climb to the trig point followed by a moderately tricky descent and back along the canal path to the finish. 1st lady was Lisa Palmer-Blount, Derby AC in 45.25, 1st overall Finn Lydon, Carnethy Hill RC in 37.51. There were 157 runners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Matlock 2nd Toby Gill, Andrew Haynes, Lucy Taylor, Sophie Harrison, Gavin Simmons and Sally Owen.

On Saturday it was Race 3 in the English Fell Running Champs at Alderman’s Ascent Fell Race (8.5k/400m) at Saddleworth.

The fifth running of the race and it will also be used to select the England team to compete at this year’s Senior Home International at Sedbergh in September, which will be incorporated into the British Athletics World Mountain Running Trial.

The route takes in the iconic ‘Pots and Pans’ monument before heading out to Shaw Rocks before turning back towards Alderman’s Hill with a long, technical downhill, another uphill battle to the shoulder of the hill and then back to the finish.

First Lady was Hannah Horsburgh, Keswick AC. The overall winner was Joe Dugdale, in 35.52. MAC’s Billy Cartwright was 3rd in 37.06. 7th Dan Haworth 38.07, 17th Max Wainwright, 29th Harry Holmes, 35th Joe Oldfield, 61st Greg Hopkinson, 106th John Thorpe, Bob Foreman, Geoff Cooper and Les Thurston.

There was brilliant running from all, giving the Men’s Team 2nd place (4 to count).