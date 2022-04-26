Henri Packard is pictured on the run as he scores a try against Ilkeston. Photo by Colin Baker.

Matlock, having already secured third place, were looking to put in a strong final performance in front a good-sized crowd.

Within ten seconds Matlock claimed the first try as an Ilkeston player was chased down just short of his own try line, the ball spilled loose and Charlie Tallis was on hand to touch down, Harry Morton added the extras.

Ilkeston soon levelled when a missed tackle allowed an easy route through under the posts, but Matlock regained the lead when Curtis Bolam smashed over the line from close range after strong carries from George Whittaker and Chris Atkinson. Morton again added the extras for 14-7.

The lead was stretched further when a counter-attack saw Henri Packard put Tallis into space and he touched down in the corner. The conversion attempt was off target but Matlock were 19-7 ahead.

On 27 minutes Matlock further increased their lead as Harry Boyd ran a hard line before side stepping his way through for a great try. The conversion attempt came back off the upright – 24-7.

Morton then went through a gap to score under the posts before converting his own try, then Conor Loughnane took a quick tap and surged over the line for a try also converted by Morton.

Matlock added one more try before the break as Whittaker made good ground with a powerful carry before giving John Statham a simple run in. Morton kicked the conversion for a 45-7 lead at half-time.

The second half began with Matlock scoring a great team try as Statham and Loughnane combined to send Simon Wright over, Morton converting.

Another full length try followed soon after, Tallis finishing off the move scoring his hat-trick try in the corner but breaking his collar bone in the process.

Ilkeston scored two tries of their own either side of Whittaker going over for Matlock, his own conversion attempt off target, then Atkinson’s drop goal made it 65-19.