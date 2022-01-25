John Statham goes over for one of Matlock's tries against Coalville. Photo by Colin Baker.

Matlock started the game with intent, putting Coalville under immediate pressure. John Statham opened up the scoresheet early on, adding to his tally for the season.

Henri Packard dotted down under the sticks shortly after, followed by Conor Loughnane receiving the ball in the wide channel, who managed to run through a couple of Coalville players to make it over for Matlock's third try in quick succession.

Matlock's constant pressure provided no way out for Coalville despite Tom Cruttenden receiving a yellow card for a tip tackle.

With 14 men, Matlock continued to push for their fourth try, which nearly came from a quick tap and go penalty resulting in winger Harry Boyd going over the line in the corner. Unfortunately, the try was disallowed and brought back for another penalty. But, again, quick thinking with the tap and go, captain Luke Crofts bouldered his way over for the bonus point.

Luke Howard concluded the first-half proceedings with a well worked try through the backs in the corner.

The second-half saw another dominant display, making Coalville defend hard in their 22 for the majority of the 40.

With the conditions staying dry, it meant Matlock could play some expansive, running rugby with tries coming from Boyd, Packard who went on to score a hat-trick and Mark Thornley scoring in the channels.

Again Matlock got reduced to 14 men, with substitute Ben Poyser getting ten minutes in the bin for a high tackle.

Overcoming some pressure from Coalville, Tom Wright scored off the back of a powerful maul from the Matlock pack.

Luke Howard put the icing on the cake as he tracked the play from his own half to receive a pop pass on the inside for him to slide in on his opposite wing.

This was a great team performance, with accurate hands in the backs and solid scrum and lineouts.

Coalville are clearly struggling this year having lost a lot of players but their effort and determination could not be faulted throughout the 80 minutes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​