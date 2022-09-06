Matlock RFC open campaign with win over Newark

Tom Cruttenden in action for Matlock against Newark. Photo by Colin Baker.

The opening exchanges were something of a nervy affair and the first score didn’t come until 20 minutes in when Harry Boyd went over in the corner, the conversion attempt going wide.

The lead was extremely short-lived as from the kick off Matlock lost possession and Newark raced clear to score, the conversion again missed.

On 31 minutes Newark edged ahead through a penalty but Matlock responded well when after some excellent approach play Ollie Prince edged over for a try in the scoreboard corner. The conversion attempt was just wides.

Newark responded again with a second penalty giving them a 11-10 lead which was soon erased by Matlock’s third try on the stroke of half time as Prince was stopped inches short but Simon Wright was on hand to force his way over in the corner.

Again the conversion attempt from wide out was just off target but Matlock were 15-11 ahead at half-time.

Matlock’s second-half performance began with a bang as Atkinson went over for a bonus point try, Prince adding the extras.

On 50 minutes Newark attempted to clear their lines but their touch finder was gathered by Henri Packard who raced 50 metres up the touch line before finally being stopped but Prince was up in support to score out wide. The conversion attempt was wide but Matlock led 27-11.

Newark were left a man down due to a yellow card and on 57 minutes Matlock capitalised when Boyd ran unopposed into the corner with Prince converting.

They scored again on 62 minutes when following another strong carry by Cruttenden the ball was moved quickly to Dan Hooton who made a telling half break before giving a cheeky offload to Packard to finish off the move. The conversion was just short.

Newark responded with a try in the corner but Matlock had the final word as Cruttenden ploughed his way through to score near the posts, Prince adding the extras.