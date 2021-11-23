Matlock RFC inflict first defeat on league leaders Melbourne

Luke Croft runs at the Melbourne defence during Saturday's game. Photo: Colin Baker.

After tight early exchanges, Melbourne went in front when Matlock were pinged at a scrum for an early push and whilst the home side looked to the ref for an explanation, the Melbourne scrum-half took a quick tap and the Matlock defence were caught napping as Melbourne crossed for a far too simple score. The conversion added, the home side found themselves trailing 7-0.

Matlock responded well and after winning a line-out in the corner, the ball was moved quickly out wide to Harry Morton who stepped into the gap and forced his way over for a good team try. Morton added the conversion and scores were level.

Matlock continued to pile on the pressure and were rewarded with a converted try when Henri Packard was sent clear after space was finally created by strong carries from George Whittaker, Simon Wright and Luke Crofts. Morton added the extras for a 14-7 lead, although a penalty soon reduced the arrears to 14-10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock began the second-half in determined fashion. On 50 minutes the strong running of Whittaker saw him bounce several would be tacklers and creating a good attacking platform. The ball was quickly shifted out wide and to Packard and with Jim O’Reilly in close support as decoy, he turned the Melbourne full-back inside out and raced away for a great individual try near the posts. Morton’s conversion attempt was off target.

Melbourne bounced back with another converted try to leave the score 19-17 but Matlock responded again as the ball was fed out to Ben Neville seven metres out to touch down near the posts. Morton added the extras for a 26-17 lead with 15 minutes left on the clock.

After some prolonged and determined defence Melbourne made the most of Matlock having had James Harrod sin-binned and scored another converted try with four minutes remaining, a late penalty from 35 yards then put wide of the posts late on much to Matlock’s relief as they held on for the victory after an entertaining game.