Matlock RFC hold on to win at Silhillians

From the kick off a fired up home side, searching for their first win of the season, made a strong start aided by Matlock failing to make a good exit, and an early converted try put them 7-0 up then a penalty made it 10-0.

From the restart Matlock suffered another blow when an accidental clash of heads in the challenge for the ball resulted in James Harrod having to leave the field, and from the re-start Silhillians’ No.8 was sinbinned for slowing Matlock’s progress by not rolling away at the ruck.

Matlock chose to scrummage and shoved the home side back some 20 metres towards the try line and with the Silhillian’s pack disintegrating during the retreat the referee had no hesitation in awarding the penalty try, 10-7.

Chris Atkinson was among Matlock's try scorers in Saturday's win.

Silhillians responded by breaking from deep to score a good try for a 15-7 lead, but Matlock again bounced back following a strong catch and drive followed by some pick and goes which culminated in Ben Poyser powering over the line. Tom Morton added the extras, 15-14 and game on.

The second-half saw the hosts execute a scoring opportunity early on to extend their lead to 20-14, but Matlock again found the right response and skipper Chris Atkinson forced his way over for an unconverted try to cut the lead to one point again.

As Silhillians attacked to try and make the game safe the ball was turned over and a superb 50 metre break by Harry Boyd put Matlock in a great attacking position. James Fairclough then made a couple of strong runs before Silhillians were penalised on their own 22 in front of the posts and Matlock opted to back their scrum which again made good ground before the home side collapsed the scrum.

Matlock opted to scrum again and drove the home pack back over the try line for Morton to touch down at the base. Morton added the extras and Matlock were finally ahead 20-26 with seven minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As expected, Silhillians threw everything at the visitors and only some exceptional tackling, most notably by Boyd and Luke Howard prevented possible scoring opportunities.

Silhillians eventually created a crucial score out wide although the ball was clearly lost forward before being touched down and the try was given. Thankfully lady luck was smiling on the visitors as the kickable conversion was shanked wide of the uprights, 25-26.

A very tense and combative last two minutes saw a determined Matlock side grind out a hard-earned victory with Mark Thornley taking a tap kick from a penalty before booting the ball into touch to seal the win.

Matlock’s performance was full of character, grit and determination with players like John Statham and Curtis Bolam bravely battling on despite carrying injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week Matlock are at home to face more tough opposition in the shape of Belgrave, kick off 3pm.