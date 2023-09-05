​Matlock lose out in opener as Lichfield prove too strong

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Under new head coach James Thraves, Matlock had prepared well in pre-season but nevertheless they were expecting a physical and testing encounter.

Matlock took the lead early on when James Fairclough kicked for touch and Matlock won the ensuing lineout before Lichfield were penalised again just outside their 22 for being in front of the back foot of the ruck. Fairclough stepped up to convert the opportunity and Matlock were 3-0 ahead with six minutes gone.

Ten minutes later Lichfield got in a good attacking position and a series of pick and drives saw them force their way over for the first try. The conversion put them 3-7 ahead.

James Harrod goes over to score Matlock's try. Photo by Colin Baker.

On the half hour Matlock were again on the attack and following some excellent link play, Mike Allen went through the gap before finding James Harrod in support to scamper over for the try. Fairclough added the conversion, 10-7.

The game remained a tight affair until just before half-time when Lichfield scored again from close range, the conversion was off target and at half-time the visitors had a narrow 10-12 lead.

Lichfield extended their lead just after half-time when they were awarded a penalty which they kicked to the corner and their number eight peeled off the back of the driving maul, catching the home side napping, to cross the line unchallenged. The conversion added, Matlock now trailed 10-19.

Matlock rallied again to close the gap with another Fairclough penalty for 13-19 before Lichfield added a penalty of their own 13-22.

Another Matlock driving maul looked certain to bring a score in the clubhouse corner and when the maul appeared to have been collapsed by the opposition, Matlock were gutted to see the decision go the opposition’s way.

Matlock kept the foot on the pedal with Fairclough slotting another penalty after a Lichfield player was shown a yellow card for a high tackle, 16-22.

With time running out Matlock gave it everything and when Rory Cookman made a break, taking play to Lichfield’s ten metre line, he couldn’t quite get the final pass away to either Allen or Dan Hooton who had both bust a gut to support the run. If the ball had gone to either player an almost certain try under the posts would have guaranteed the win.

To rub further salt in the wound Lichfield turned the ball over and shortly afterwards were awarded a kick at goal with the last play to win 16-25 and deny Matlock what would have been a well-earned losing bonus point.

Despite the disappointment there were many positives to take from this performance with some great interplay between forwards and backs and with the scrum getting the better of the visitors’ much larger pack.