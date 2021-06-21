Matlock & Cromford Meadows tie a thriller with Chesterfield

Drew Mullaney hit a century for Matlock & Cromford Meadows.

Both sides will wonder how they didn’t win, Chesterfield were dominant for so long and MCMCC denied by the width of a boundary rope on the penultimate ball, the final ball instead reaching the boundary to secure the tie.

On a strong batting wicket, Sam Fawcett (140) took a liking to the Matlock spinners and anything that went afterwards. Together with Reece Johnson (63) they forged a second wicket partnership of 177, with only Umar Zamman (4-40) a real threat, the innings closing on 291-8.

Mark Burton's 25 and Zamman's 31 kept Matlock in touch, but at 132, Scott Cook was caught and bowled and Ed Lander joined Drew Mullaney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But both found their range and quickly. Lander, more supportive, and Mullaney, driving hard and adventurously in an arc from long on to wide cover.

Mullaney (126) hammered nine fours and eight maximums and in company with Lander (63*) they had taken Matlock to the brink with just two balls remaining.

O'Connor bowled, Mullaney drove flat. A six would win it, but Fawcett held on within millimetres of the rope. The final ball had all results possible, but Lander whipped to mid-wicket for the boundary that brought a tie.