Matlock & Cromford Meadows seal promotion with win over Buxton

With Matlock making 202-7 and Buxton bowled out for 150, the scores make it seem a cakewalk, but there was drama aplenty as MCMCC put in many a hard yard to beat a Buxton side that had only lost one game in 20.

An impeccable two minutes’ silence was held before the game, in respect of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Backed by a healthy home support, and the best away following for some time, the game was played in a cup final atmosphere throughout.

Matlock & Cromford Meadows' successful team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The starting position for both sides was to secure enough points for promotion, Matlock needing eight and Buxton just six. For Matlock though, this their final game, whereas Buxton still had a fixture to come.

Batting first, Dave Lander's 63 anchored the innings, allowing first Andrew Paulett (23) but thereafter Drew Mullaney (68) to play with a tempo to suit the situation, fully committed in his defence and attack.

His dismissal with just an over to go had seen Matlock obtain their first objective, five bonus points for scoring 202-7.

Nick Allen (3-45) returned with the wickets, but Buxton's impressive bowling and cricket throughout was of a standard befitting a higher division.

In reply, Sean Beastall steamed in from Causeway Lane, and was a handful and a half, but Ed Lander (3-17) drove a hole through any Buxton plans of protecting their phenomenal middle order, the star turn Whitehouse nicking the still new ball to Zane Martin at the wicket leaving Buxton 21-4 and with it all to do.

Griffin (50) and A Slater (69) saw it a different way. Not looking to hang in there, their counter attack was brutal, and it took a brilliant caught and bowled from Mullaney to split them and at 125-5 it was ‘game on’.

Mullaney took two wickets in as many balls, Tim Braund began to apply pressure, also taking two quick wickets, and when Slater finally holed out to Amzee Hosein the game was up.