Matlock battled to an important win.

Having pushed Pavs right to the wire in the earlier league clash at Cromford Meadows there was a feeling within the camp that if they played well enough they could cause an upset and get a positive result, something that has frustratingly eluded them in the last six matches and in all honesty the season as a whole.

John Statham and Chris Atkinson both came back into the squad on the bench alongside Charlie Tallis and debutant Harry Siddall was brought in at fly half to lead a reshuffled back line that saw captain Luke Howard drop to full back with Fairclough and Boyd in the centre and Mike Allen and Jak Cooper on the wings.

Matlock were quick out of the trap regaining possession from the kick off followed by a series of phases before the ball was moved swiftly through the hands for what seemed a certain try when Mike Allen went over in the corner after two minutes only for the ref to deem the ball to be held up.

The referee called play back for a penalty for a high tackle and James Fairclough stepped up to give Matlock a 0-3 lead after 3 minutes. From the restart Matlock’s rush defence was caught out allowing Paviors to run through unopposed from 60 metres to score a fine individual try and take a 7-3 lead.

Again from the restart Paviors then fumbled the ball which was pounced upon by the Tom Cruttenden who broke through the defensive line from 40 metres and powered his way to score under the posts for a great try. Fairclough added the extras and with barely 6 minutes gone Matlock were leading 7-10.

Matlock were playing with a fluency not seen before this season, the forwards were providing a great platform with strong carries by Kyle Smith, Lewis Richardson, Conor Loughnane, Tom Cruttenden, Simon Wright and Joey Bunting, and the backs, marshalled by Jack Ritchie and Harry Siddall, getting the ball out wide causing the home side all sorts of problems.

With only 10 minutes gone Matlock increased their lead when slick handling saw Luke Howard scythe through the Pavs defence before putting Mike Allen in for a superb team try. Fairclough again added the extras.

Matlock clearly had the momentum and on 20 minutes they deservedly increased their lead when slick handling again put Mike Allen in space down the wing before he was tackled some 8 metres out.

The ball was quickly recycled for the mercurial Jack Ritchie to send Harry Siddall away down the blind side for an easy run in for a try on his debut. Fairclough again added the extras.

Matlock continued to have the momentum and only a missed penalty kick together with a couple of missed golden opportunities prevented them from reaching half time with what would have been an unassailable lead.

Despite the wise and encouraging words at half time the second half did not begin well for the visitors. Conceding successive clumsy penalties for high tackles and off-sides Matlock began to give away easy territory to a resurgent Pavs side who made the most of Matlock’s transgressions to score a converted try on 46 minutes.

The situation was compounded further by further penalty decisions against the visitors which resulted in a yellow card for Mike Allen and another converted try for the home side 21-24.

Matlock’s coach made some changes bringing John Statham and Chris Atkinson off the bench but still the penalty count was hurting the visitor’s efforts to consolidate their position.

James Harrod was unfortunate to pick up a team yellow card putting the visitors under increased pressure and despite some brave and resolute defending the mounting pressure led to another Paviors try out wide. T

he conversion was just wide but the home side were now leading 26-24 with only 10 minutes remaining. On 74 minutes Matlock regained some momentum and after a number of phases space was created out wide for George Adlington to cross the line for a vital score.