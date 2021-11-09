Matlock AC runners compete at National Cross-County Relays

Jose Rivas Gutierrez led the way for Matlock.

It saw running clubs across the country take on a dry course over grassland and woodland.

First out of the blocks to represent the Matlock AC Juniors in the U17 Women (3 x 2.5km) was Amelia Corke with a time of 9.56.05 (41st position on leg 1 out of 68 runners).

Next to brave the course was the U13 Boys (3 x 2km) with Will Croft storming off the start line to complete his lap in 7.41.20 (37), handing over to Jacob Jones who completed his lap in a time of 8.16.85 (38) before the final leg of Logan Fairey who brought the boy’s home with a leg of 8.13.25 (36) to secure 36th overall team place.

The final MAC Junior to make her stance at the relays was Georgia Belbin in the U13 Girls (3 x 2km) she sprinted round in an excellent time of 11.07.40 (70).

Then it was over to the Seniors to see what they could do – in the Senior Women race (3 x 3km) – on the first leg was Jan Forrester and Louise Rowley.

With a mass start on the line it was a mad dash to the first up hill corner before the field spread out nicely into the woods allowing both MACS to hold their own and breeze round in times of 15.28.50 (120) and 12.53.35 (91).

Then it was over to Lottie Riddle and Sophie Harrison who both rocketed round the course in magnificent times of 12.26.90 (69) and 15.12.95 (109).

Closing the effort was Alison Pye a pro at this course who cruised round in 14.12.90 (71) giving an overall position of 71st out of 106 complete teams.

The scene was then set for the eagerly awaited final race of the day, the Senior Men (4 x 5km). Jose Rivas Gutierrez led the way for the MACS completing the two-lap course in a time of 18.11.05 (97), before handing over to Simon Fisher who completed his leg in 19.31.35 (98).

Third up was Birtie West who steamed round in 19.30.25 (96) before the finale of Dennis Belbin, who had the crowd on his side to take charge and finished in a time of 24.01.45 (110) – giving the men 110th overall position out of 144 complete teams.