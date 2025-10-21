Matches in the Matlock Table Tennis League follow the form book

Matlock Table Tennis League - Week 3

Week 3 saw most of the matches played in division 1 of the Matlock Table Tennis League follow the form book.

Old King and the Coles set about the Ecobats with gusto and Emma Coles was rightly named Player of the match with her no nonsense blast the opposition attacking play. She was ably supported by Paul Coles (3) and Choc Lomas (1). Nathan Hallows (1) and Ant Gregory (1) replied for Ecobats but try as they could to win the doubles and secure a much needed point it was not to be and a step to far.

The final result was Old King and the Coles 8 - The Ecobats 2. This win moves Old King and the Coles into second position on the championship and only two points adrift of leaders Cromford.

Community Matters

Cromford TTC entertained The Miracle Workers at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. The Miracle Workers, with Adam Jolley, Rob Blackburn and Millie Ashurst must have thought Ping Pong the God of Table Tennis had listened to their prayers as they quickly raced in to a 2-0 lead.

Adam Jolley (1) overcame a resilient but injured Mark Briddon and Rob Blackburn overcame evergreen Tony Gregory (2) to set the scene for a possible major upset.

Champions Cromford showed their pedigree though and over the evening chisled away at The Miracle Works to win the next 7 games. Dave Molyneaux was Player of the Match with 3 straightforward wins and it was expected that Cromford would round off the night and collect all four points.

Pong Pong had other ideas and even the Cromford pairing of Molyneaux and Gregory could not overcome a resolute and skilful Adam Jolley and Rob Blackburn in the final tie.

Youngster James Cantrell producing some spinning winners

Final result : Cromford 7 - The Miracle Workers 3. This result maintains Cromfords narrative at the top of the league with 11 points out of a possible 12. Clearly the team to beat .

Unfancied Yakuza took the long trip in to the mountains of Heage. Here, Heage Hopefuls hoped to slow Yakuzas progress from journeymen to championship winners. Alas it was not to be. With Yakuzas squad rotation system working to good effect and power hitting from all three Yakuza players the final result of 9-1 was always on the cards.

John Davies (3), Dave Kelly (3) and Russ Charlesworth (2) powered to victory with Mark Chajecki replying for Hopefuls. Player of the Match was John Davies.

In the Wingerworth showdown Explosives played hosts to Detonators. Detonators started the season well last year and this time around look even stronger and more dangerous. Andy Hampton (2), Mick Bunting (2) and Player of the Match Andy Hampson (3) proved far too strong for Explosives. Ben Harris (1) and James Cantrell (1) replied for Explosives.

Explosives earned themselves a valuable point by claiming the doubles in five sets. Final result : Wingerworth Explosives 3 Wingerworth Detonators 7.

After three weeks the champions Cromford look in good form with three wins out of three. Old King and the Coles are in second place but Rowsley Rockets also look in good form in fourth place with a game in hand.

Division 2 matters.

Two 2nd division teams welcomed newcomers to league play when Lord of the Pings entertained Wirksworth Wanderers. Tony Woodroffe joined Lord of the Pings and Peter Brown with Andy Whittaker joined forces with Wanderers. For Peter, playing for the Wanderers was a baptism of fire.

Opponent Tony Woodroffe of The Pings is proving to be a formidable force. He currently has a 100% average over his matches so far and was again successful winning three straight games.

Tom Parkin from the Crystallisers played as a sub for the Pings and Andy took his revenge with a three-set win over Tom with a calm and consistent counter-play of Andy.

Last up to play Andy was roving reporter June Madeley playing for the Pings. It was a five set close game with Andy edging the final set 11-9. Final result : Lord of the Pings 8 Wanderers 2. Player of the Match was Tony Woodroffe.

Roving reporters : DrD and June Madeley