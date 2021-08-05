Markham Vale race team Hillspeed set for GB3 Championship return

Jonathan Browne is raring to go for Hillspeed.

The 21-year-old, who has completed some limited testing with Hillspeed in recent weeks at the wheel of one of the squad’s race-winning Tatuus BF3-020 cars, dominated the 2019 Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch with lights-to-flag victories in his heat, semi-final and final.

He will make his GB3 race debut with Hillspeed during the sixth event of the season at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit over the weekend 14th/15th August.

He will then compete at the subsequent rounds at Oulton Park International Circuit, in September, and the championship finale at the Markham Vale squad’s home track, Donington Park, in October.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed team principal, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team and, of course, to be back on track in the newly named GB3 Championship for the final three events of the 2021 season.

"While this is a big step-up from Formula Ford, we’ve been very impressed with Jonathan’s performance during the limited testing he has had.

“We can see he has a lot of natural ability and although Jonathan will be very much in at the deep end when we get to Silverstone, with our support and driver development we’re confident he will make excellent progress.”

Browne added: Jonathan Browne: “I am extremely proud to be taking the next step in my racing career with such a prestigious team as Hillspeed, with their proven winning record and over 50 years in motorsport.

"I am also very excited to be entering the last three rounds of the GB3 Championship, world recognised for high quality and competitive racing.

"The team has made me feel very welcome already and we are eager to see how we measure-up in this competitive field.

"Nevertheless, I am ready for the challenge and will be giving it my all to achieve the best results and take each race as it comes.”