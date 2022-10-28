Mark Brailsford is champion again at Darley Moor

Mark Brailsford in action at Darley Moor.

The category had one of the closest championship battles of them all going into the final weekend of action at the Darley Moor circuit near Ashbourne, with just four points separating Brailsford from leader Martin Davis in the 1300 class.

The opening race may have been an extra practice run that saw Brailsford achieve what he needed to do later in the day and finish ahead of Davis, a start-finish victory finishing with a six second advantage over his rival.

Brailsford proved in the second encounter that he had not given up on the title, finishing 25 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, the gap between the pair at the head of the table now reduced to just a single point.

The Sunday’s first race, with no points at stake, saw Brailsford lead Davis for the opening four laps, Davis pass him to lead for a couple of laps then Brailsford re-take the lead and take victory by 3.8 seconds.

Brailsford then took control of the points race and recorded another start-finish victory, leaving Davis in second place and over ten seconds behind at the flag, this being enough to snatch the championship title by just two points.