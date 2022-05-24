Madsen, who will extend his stay with Derbyshire into a 15th season, is one of the club’s most prolific batters, with more than 18,000 all-formats runs to his name.

The right-hander is the club’s all-time leading run-scorer in Twenty20 cricket, with 3,010 runs to his name, while it was under his captaincy in 2012 that Derbyshire won the County Championship Division Two title.

At 38-years-old, Madsen has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring two centuries and three half-centuries so far this season, climbing to fourth in the club’s all-time leading run-scorers records in the process.

Head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “When you talk about modern greats in county cricket, Wayne Madsen is one of the main names that comes to mind. The fact that he’s still performing at such a high level is a testament to his professionalism and dedication.

“This is a player who has shown international quality throughout his Derbyshire career and he’s also a fantastic leader in our dressing room. Young players can learn a lot just by working with somebody like Wayne daily.”

Madsen added: “I’ve dedicated the bulk of my career to Derbyshire and I’ve loved every minute of it so far. This is my home and the Members have been so supportive of me over the years.

"It’s been home for my family and I for the last 14 years and we love it here.

“I want to keep playing for as long as possible, and with the progress being made under Mickey already, it’s a really exciting time to be a part of Derbyshire cricket.

“For me, it’s all about wanting to win trophies, and Mickey has come in with that mantra.

“That’s what excites me, we’ve gone a long time without winning a trophy and that drive to win a trophy, win a competition, is what’s going to drive me forward.

"The team is in good form and I’m also happy with my own form too.

"I’m loving my cricket at the moment and it gives me so much joy to be able to extend my stay here.