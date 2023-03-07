Long Eaton battle back to overcome hosts Matlock​

Long Eaton applied the early pressure against a depleted Matlock side but about 20 minutes in it was the hosts who would take the lead.

Long Eaton transgressed and Matlock kicked to the twenty two. Quick off the top ball lineout ball again gave the home side quick ball which was swiftly recycled to Conor Loughnane who hit a good line supported by Ben Neville who in turn slipped a well-timed pass to Tom Cruttenden who powered through two would be tacklers to crash over for the opening score. The conversion attempt was off target, 5-0 being the score until half-time despite Tom Wright going very close to another try just before the break.

The second-half began again as a tight affair before Matlock paid the price for missing touch from a penalty kick which should have relieved the pressure. Long Eaton capitalised on this error, running the ball back and finding a hole in the defence to touchdown and take a narrow lead courtesy of the successful conversion for 5-7 with 48 minutes played.

Conor Loughnane touches down for one of Matlock's tries. Photo by Colin Baker.

Matlock reacted well and from the restart Chris Atkinson won a penalty for a turnover on the visitors’ ten metre line. The resulting lineout just outside the twenty two saw a magnificent driving maul drive the visitors all the way back to their try line for Tom Morton to touch down. Morton’s conversion was successful for 12-7.

Matlock now had the momentum and six minutes later they increased their lead when Cruttenden showed pace and power to take play back to the visitors’ twenty two where they again were penalised. Another catch and drive at the ensuing line out resulted in Loughnane going over for Matlock’s third try. The conversion was off target.

In an effort to maintain this momentum Matlock pushed their luck a little too much and began to give away too many penalties effectively handing the momentum back to the visitors who are also a very good side. Long Eaton capitalised on this swing to score out wide from a catch and drive on 60 minutes, 17-12.

However, on 70 minutes Matlock’s lead was increased courtesy of Tom Morton’s penalty for 20-12.

From the restart Luke Crofts took a great catch and made a good 25 metres before the ref spotted another transgression at the breakdown allowing Long Eaton to again apply pressure and score another converted try off an inside pass which looked suspiciously forward, 20-19.

With only a couple of minutes left Long Eaton were again on the attack. Dan Hooton’s superb counter ruck looked to have turned over the ball but in their efforts to run the clock down with a series of pick and goes a mistake handed the ball back to the visitors who were then awarded a penalty for an adjudged deliberate knock on by Morton who also picked up a yellow card for the offence. From wide out the penalty kick on last play was successful giving the visitors the narrowest of victories 20-22.

