Local snooker player beats Steve Davis, a year after slaying Mark Selby

A player from the Chesterfield and District Snooker League pulled out all the stops to beat six-times world champion Steve Davis in a challenge match.

Adam Cupit, of Alfreton SC, was the only player among nine to beat Davis in a special exhibition at the Saltaire Club in Shipley, Yorkshire, surging to a 51-31 victory.

Cupit regularly participates in exhibition matches against the sport’s elite players and is dubbled locally as ‘The Selby Slayer’ after making a 57 clearance against three-times world champion Mark Selby last year.

Still on a high after defeating Davis, he marked his return to league action by helping Alfreton beat Newbold Community B 4-1.

In Division One, there was a host of 5-0 whitewashes, most notably at the top of the table where leaders Lennons H swept aside New Whittington. Captain Martin Finnigan maintained his 100 per cent streak by beating New Whitt’s own skipper, Dan Lock, in a black-ball decider.

Alfreton E, who are hot on the heels of the leaders, hammered Hasland A to make it 14 from the last available 15 points. Rich England continued his superb form with a tidy break of 40 against Trevor Hodgson.

It was also 5-0 to Lennons A against bottom team Alfreton C, who have collected only seven points all season.