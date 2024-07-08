Round 05 British Superbike Championship Snetterton Racing Circuit 5-6-7 July 2024 : It was another tough weekend for Leon Haslam and the ROKiT Haslam Racing team.

Smalley’s Leon Haslam and the ROKiT Haslam Racing team head home from Snetterton ready to focus on the next round after a tough weekend in Norfolk.

Following Haslam’s eighth place finish on Saturday, the team had hoped to pick up some strong results during Sunday’s two Bennetts British Superbike Championship races at the Norfolk track.

However, it proved to be a difficult day, as Haslam battled with the injuries sustained at Knockhill last month, along with a couple of mechanical issues.

For Sunday’s opening race Haslam lined up in 13th position and got away well, moving up to 10th in the opening lap before dropping back. The race was stopped due to rain after six laps and re-started over five laps.

Still struggling with a few niggling issues, Haslam battled to the finish line, determined to push for a stronger finish in the final race.

Starting 18th, he made up several places in the opening laps and was up to 14th by Lap seven but with the technical issues still causing a problem, pulled in to retire.

Haslam said: “It has been a bit of a tough weekend. The injury from Knockhill has been a bit of an issue but we’ve also had a few mechanicals and a couple of crashes so obviously, it’s not been a great weekend.

“But these things do sometimes happen and even though it’s not ideal, we now head home where we need to now have a big regroup and move onto Brands in a fortnight.”

In the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, McManus brothers Eugene and James were back out in action and looking to build on Eugene’s ninth place on Saturday.

James started from 20th with Eugene 22nd and both made progress, Eugene fighting his way through to cross the line 10th, as James finished 18th.