It was a weekend to forget for Leon Haslam.

Leon Haslam and the ROKiT Haslam Racing squad plan to put a tough weekend in Scotland behind them and instead focus on the next round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

As the series made its annual trip across the border to Knockhill, Haslam and the squad faced a number of issues including two crashes, but leave feeling more buoyed up than ever to come back fighting at Snetterton in three weeks.

Following a big crash on Friday, a battered Haslam made it out aboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW M 1000 RR on Saturday, qualifying in 14th position before battling through the order, eventually finishing 10th after being hit by a small issue.

Determined to make better on Sunday, he lined up 12th on the grid and got a flying start, making up six places in the opening lap and then moving up to fifth on Lap Five. Unfortunately, his machine encountered a small electrical issue which forced him to retire.

Back out for the final race later in the afternoon, Haslam again started from 14th and once again got a strong start, moving up to ninth in the opening lap and then creeping further up the order, eventually hitting fifth on Lap 16. However, a crash on Lap 22 ended his race.

Thankfully, he emerged without any further injury and is now determined to bounce back at the next round.

Haslam said: “It was a bit of a weekend to forget really, we had the big crash on Friday, and then we had an issue on Saturday and ended up tenth.

“In Race Two, we had another small problem and then in the final race I was running in a comfortable fifth when we had a few little issues and then another big highside.