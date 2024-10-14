It proved to be a frustrating weekend at Brands Hatch for Leon Haslam. Pic: Bonnie Lane

Leon Haslam and his ROKiT Haslam Racing squad banked an 11th place finish at Brands Hatch on Sunday as the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike season drew to a close.

And although it wasn’t a weekend where the results were what the team wanted, the squad has emerged top finishing BMW team at the end of a tough season.

‘Pocket Rocket’ Haslam crossed the line 11th in Sunday’s 12-lap race but unfortunately, was forced to retire from the final battle of the year as mechanical issues hit once again.

Following his retirement from Saturday’s race, Haslam had been determined to sign-off the year in style on Sunday, but knew it was going to be a big ask as he was forced to start the first race of the day from 20th on the grid.

But proving he is still very much a rider who can deliver on the day, he made one of his trademark starts and made up six positions in the opening lap to start Lap Two in 14th position.

By lap three he was running in 12th place as he put his head down and pushed on, moving up to 11th a lap later and hitting P10 with a move on Lee Jackson a few laps later.

By now he was out of touch with the lead group and was coming under pressure from behind. He managed to hold the position all the way to the final lap and was just passed in the closing moments to end the race 11th.

His best lap time in the race gave him a third row grid spot for the season showdown at 4pm as he lined up ninth on the grid and got another strong start to move up to eighth in the opening lap.

However, the same problems which had affected the team’s BMW M 1000 RR all season returned a few laps later and he dropped back to 11th. The problems got worse and he dropped further back and out of a points position, he decided to retire from the race with four laps to go.

Finishing ninth overall in the championship, Haslam and the squad have emerged the highest place BMW team in this year’s championship and with the season now over, he reflected on what has been a tough year.

“We finished with another technical and I’m glad the year is over if I’m honest, it’s been a tough season,” he said.

“I want to say a massive thank you to ROKiT and my guys in the team for everything, they’ve put so much time and effort in across the whole season and even though we’ve not had the best of luck and a few issues, they’ve stuck by me and pushed all the way to the end.

“So yes, a big thanks to them and from here we will just see what the future brings.”