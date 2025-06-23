Leon Haslam took a podium place in the final race at Snetterton at the weekend. Pic: Bonnie Lane.

Smalley’s Leon Haslam claimed a podium place during round three of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton.

In the first two races the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing racer found himself well off the pace as he claimed fourth and fifth place finishes.

But it all came together in his final outing as he secured his first podium since his race win at Oulton Park.

"Honestly, from the first lap this weekend we have been struggling," Haslam said.

"Little bit with throttle connection, little bit with chassis, it is the first time we have run the Ducati in these temperatures.

"So, being on the back foot would probably be an understatement, I was over a second off. I was really the best of the rest, finishing fourth and fifth, and quite a long way away from the podium.

"We climbed a big mountain for that race, Wilf and the boys came up with the goods.