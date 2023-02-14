​Leek’s kicker proves key in beating Matlock

Having lost away the previous week at Moseley Oak rather cruelly with the last kick of the game, the home side were hoping to put in a strong performance against the league’s top side.

However, with three front rowers having to undergo fitness tests before the game it came as no surprise that at least one of them would pronounce themselves unfit to play, that being John Statham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock were hoping for an energetic start to the game but things didn’t quite go to plan as Leek moved the ball wide to create an overlap to score in the corner, the try converted from out wide on seven minutes.

Matlock's Henri Packard in action against Leek. Photo: Colin Baker.

Tom Morton’s penalty reduced the arrears but Leek responded with a penalty of their own and then a second converted try.

On 27 minutes Matlock pulled a try back when James Fairclough went over after a period of prolonged pressure in the visitors’ 22. Morton added the extras for 10-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This score seemed to ignite the home side and six minutes later they pulled another one back when Tom Cruttenden forced his way over from close range following some great support play. Tom Morton’s conversion attempt was narrowly wide of the uprights.

Leek slotted another penalty for a 15-20 half-time lead and soon after the break scored again, the try converted, to extend the lead further.

That was followed by another converted try to make it 15-34 after some poor defence from the hosts.

On 60 minutes some good approach work and quick hands saw Luke Howard bounce off a defender to cross over in the corner for an unconverted try - 20-34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leek slotted a penalty soon after for 20-37 before Matlock scored again when Luke Crofts touched down after a series of pick and goes near the line. Morton added the extras for 27-37.

Mike Allen was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock on at the restart. Leek kicked to the corner but Matlock’s defence held out before the visitors were awarded another penalty kick to make it 27-40.

Matlock responded yet again and on 77 minutes a speculative chip and chase by Fairclough paid dividends when the Leek fullback fumbled the catch, dropping the ball back over his line allowing the chasing Fairclough to touch down. Fairclough added the extras making the score 34-40 and Leek were clearly now holding on against the home side with the bit between their teeth.

Under pressure from the home side the visitors regained possession and held out for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again Matlock were left ruing what might have been. They outscored the league leaders by five tries to four but Leek’s goal-kicker won them the game with a 100 per cent record, converting all four tries and four penalty kicks.

This game again showed that this league is very competitive from top to bottom.