​Leaders fight back to beat Chesterfield HC in thriller

Despite taking a two-goal lead, the hosts were unable to hold on against a Hallam side full of National League experience.

In a game of contrasting styles, Hallam controlled possession with Chesterfield content to play on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After riding out a period of pressure from the visitors, Chesterfield struck first through Alex Sandoval - the forward pouncing from close range to give his side a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Jon Moores (left) in action against Sheffield Hallam. Photo: Chris Moores.

Playing with renewed confidence, the home side doubled their advantage early in the second-half. This time skipper Jon Moores was on hand to convert a penalty corner.

With the score at 2-0 Chesterfield were in the box seat, but the quality of Sheffield Hallam eventually told as they drew the scores level at 2-2 after piling on the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in the dying minutes, a mix up in Chesterfield defence led to a killer third goal for Hallam and a last-gasp defeat that all but ends Chesterfield’s promotion chances.

Coach Christian Battye was keen to praise the performance.

He said: “The result is hard to take but ultimately we’ve pushed a very good side all the way. We were up against it from the start but caused them problems and we just kept going.

"We don’t have their depth or experience so we should take pride in our performance and work rate. The key thing is we reflect on how to match sides like that in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next few games are a great opportunity to gain more experience against some very tough sides.

“We’ve got Hallam to play again next month which will be a chance to measure our progress. If the boys stay focused and motivated it could be a very positive end to the season.”

*The Men's 2s continued their unbeaten run and promotion chase as they beat Lindum 4s 4-1, the goals coming from Dan Molloy (2), Louis Johnson and James Scattergood. They are now 13 points ahead of their closest rival with five games remaining.

It was a tough day at the office for the Men's 3s as they went down 7-1 to a well drilled Leadenham 1s. Stand-in captain Rob Anderson got the consolation for Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a reversal of fortunes for the Men's 4s as they battled to overcome Sheffield 6s 3-2 at Abbeydale. Chesterfield took an early lead through Luke Spyra, but Sheffield fought back and scored two more. However, a first senior goal for youngster Chay Brown and another for Spyra meant that the 4s claimed the three points.

Another team pushing for promotion, the Women's 1s, won 2-0 against Aire Valley, goals coming from Beth Davies and Keira Henman. The 1s remain unbeaten and top of Yorkshire Division 3, five points clear of second place.

It was an eventful day for the Women's 2s as they travelled to Humberside to play Kingston Upon Hull 3s. They travelled with 12 but lost one to injury early in the match. Hull's experience and rotations made Chesterfield pay as they bagged five goals without reply.