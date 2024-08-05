Leaders Chesterfield win after great start sets them up

A flying start and a smashing partnership set up Chesterfield Seconds' Derbyshire County League victory at Ambergate.

They powered to a 98-run success to stay top of Division Four North.Opener Michael Michailidis set the game alight with five boundaries off eight consecutive deliveries in the third and fourth overs.He continued to attack, racing to 77 off 57 balls, but Chesterfield slipped from 124-1 to 167-6.They reasserted their authority with a match-changing partnership of 98 in 15 overs between Jacob Madin (51) and Ewan Westwell (39) that guided the visitors to an imposing 282-8 off 45 overs.Sam Beveridge's 39 helped Ambergate to 71-1 but the introduction of spinners James Taylor and Tim Kirk sparked a collapse to 117-6.Wrist-spinner Taylor claimed 2-39 and off-spinner Kirk 4-36 with Ambergate eventually bowled out for 184.The bowlers were backed up by fine catching, notably by Michailidis on the boundary and skipper Adam Woodhouse, who snaffled one very low chance and pouched a huge skier.With two teams to be promoted, Chesterfield top the table on 275 points ahead of West Hallam White Rose (265) and Eckington (241).The third team lost to Staveley Welfare Seconds by three wickets in Division Nine North.Jon Grant hit 65 not out and Jamie O'Connor 41 in Chesterfield's 181-7 off 40 overs but the visitors edged home with two balls to spare.Chesterfield's Sunday side lost a high-scoring Mansfield & District League game to Grassmoor Works by eight wickets off the final ball.Put in at Queen's Park, Chesterfield rattled up 234-8 off 40 overs in the Section One match.Madin hit his second half-century in successive days, scoring 83 and adding 80 for the third wicket with Reece Johnson, who played a swashbuckling innings of 61.