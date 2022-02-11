Law firm become kit sponsors of Hasland Junior School's girls football team

Hasland Junior School's girls team proudly show off their new kit.

The current Hasland Juniors girls’ team formed at the start of the school year in September 2021 and a month later took part in the Chesterfield area finals.

A win against a team from Holymoorside School put them through to the County finals in November which were an amazing experience for the newly-formed team and they proudly finished within the top seven of the whole county.

Head of PE at Hasland Junior School, Callum Hiron, said: “As a school we are very passionate about providing a wide range of sporting activities to our pupils, and football has always been a core part of our physical education curriculum and our after-school enrichment programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our aim is to create an enjoyable and positive experience of football, and thanks to a recent collaboration with Chesterfield FC Academy, both the boys and girls train every week as part of an after-school programme with members of their skilled coaching staff.

“We decided after this tournament that a new girls football kit would give them a real boost and help to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to girls football.

“We were thrilled when Banner Jones Solicitors came forward as a sponsor and it is great that local businesses want to get involved and support our school.

“The girls were very much involved in the process and helped to pick the colour of their kit.

I am absolutely delighted with the kits and the girls love them to o.”

Ann-Marie Lowe, marketing manager at Banner Jones added: “As a firm we are big supporters of sport for young people as it’s so important for their health and wellbeing, so we were delighted to have been given the opportunity to sponsor the new kits.