Law firm become kit sponsors of Hasland Junior School's girls football team
Local law firm Banner Jones Solicitors have become the new kit sponsor for Hasland Junior School’s girls football team.
The current Hasland Juniors girls’ team formed at the start of the school year in September 2021 and a month later took part in the Chesterfield area finals.
A win against a team from Holymoorside School put them through to the County finals in November which were an amazing experience for the newly-formed team and they proudly finished within the top seven of the whole county.
Head of PE at Hasland Junior School, Callum Hiron, said: “As a school we are very passionate about providing a wide range of sporting activities to our pupils, and football has always been a core part of our physical education curriculum and our after-school enrichment programme.
“Our aim is to create an enjoyable and positive experience of football, and thanks to a recent collaboration with Chesterfield FC Academy, both the boys and girls train every week as part of an after-school programme with members of their skilled coaching staff.
“We decided after this tournament that a new girls football kit would give them a real boost and help to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to girls football.
“We were thrilled when Banner Jones Solicitors came forward as a sponsor and it is great that local businesses want to get involved and support our school.
“The girls were very much involved in the process and helped to pick the colour of their kit.
I am absolutely delighted with the kits and the girls love them to o.”
Ann-Marie Lowe, marketing manager at Banner Jones added: “As a firm we are big supporters of sport for young people as it’s so important for their health and wellbeing, so we were delighted to have been given the opportunity to sponsor the new kits.
"As a large local employer, we have members of staff with pupils at the school currently or students who have been through the school previously, so we know how committed the school is to keeping children fit and healthy. We’d like to take this opportunity to wish the team and the girls the best of luck this year.”