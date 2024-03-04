​Late try seals key win for Matlock at Paviors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having pushed Pavs right to the wire in the earlier league clash at Cromford Meadows there was a feeling within the camp that if they played well enough they could cause an upset and get a positive result, something that has frustratingly eluded them in the last six matches and indeed the season as a whole.

Matlock were quick out of the trap and James Fairclough stepped up to give them the lead from a penalty after three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the restart Matlock’s rush defence was caught out allowing Paviors to run through unopposed from 60 metres to score a fine individual try and take a 7-3 lead.

Tom Cruttenden scored Matlock's first try.

Again from the re-start Paviors then fumbled the ball which was pounced upon by Tom Cruttenden who broke through the defensive line from 40 metres and powered his way to score under the posts for a great try. Fairclough added the extras and with barely six minutes gone Matlock were leading 7-10.

With only ten minutes gone Matlock increased their lead when slick handling saw Luke Howard scythe through the Pavs defence before putting Mike Allen in for a superb team try. Fairclough again added the extras for 7-17.

Matlock clearly had the momentum and on 20 minutes they deservedly increased their lead when slick handling again put Allen in space down the wing before he was tackled some eight metres out. The ball was quickly recycled for the mercurial Jack Ritchie to send Harry Siddall away down the blind side for an easy run in for a try on his debut. Fairclough again added the extras, 7-24 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the wise and encouraging words at half time the second half did not begin well for the visitors. Conceding successive clumsy penalties for high tackles and off-sides Matlock began to give away easy territory to a resurgent Pavs side who made the most of Matlock’s transgressions to score a converted try on 46 minutes, 14-24.

The situation was compounded further by a yellow card for Allen and another converted try for the home side, 21-24.

James Harrod was unfortunate to pick up a team yellow card putting the visitors under increased pressure and despite some brave and resolute defending the mounting pressure led to another Paviors try out wide. The conversion was just wide but the home side were now leading 26-24 with only ten minutes remaining.

On 74 minutes Matlock regained some momentum and after a number of phases space was created out wide for George Adlington to cross the line for a vital score. The conversion was off target, 26-29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes remaining Matlock’s defence held firm and their celebrations at the end reflected the relief at achieving a much-needed win.

The first team now have three more league games before the season ends.

They welcome West Bridgford on March 16, then are at home to Sutton Coldfield in a match preceded by the vice president’s lunch.