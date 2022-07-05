They looked to be on top for much of the first innings of the quarter-final tie at Queen's Park but eventually lost to Morton Colliery by the emphatic margin of 80 runs.

Chesterfield produced moments of high quality but those were mixed with lapses.

The tone was set from the start when skipper Harry Wilmott opened the bowling from the Lake End.

Luke Westwell on his way to a half-century for Chesterfield with Jack Stone keeping wicket for Morton. Photo: Carl Jarvis.

His five-over spell of off-spin produced three wickets - a superb diving slip catch by Andy Rogers, a smart return catch by the bowler and a slick stumping by David Hunt. But three other chances were missed off his bowling.

Even so, a fine spell of off-spin from Tim Kirk, who took 2-18 off eight overs, seemed to have Morton in trouble at 122-7 off 31 of their 40 overs.

But then Chesterfield lost their grip as Jack Stone (34) and Kieron Marsh (39 not out) guided Morton to a challenging final total of 196-8.

Chesterfield rarely threatened to match it. Yannick Leonard kept hitting the ball along the ground straight to fielders as he battled to 14. Several team-mates hit the ball in the air straight to fielders and were caught as spinner Blair Matthews took 5-26.

Luke Westwell was the notable exception as he cut, pulled and drove his way to a fine 55. But the rest of the batting fell away as Chesterfield were all out for 116.

*Former Derbyshire star Tony Palladino played a key role as Chesterfield suffered a 14-run defeat at South Wingfield in Division One of the County League on Saturday.

In a game that ebbed and flowed throughout, opening bowler Saad Sarwary (4-26) and left-arm spinner Leonard (5-36) reduced the home side to 145-6. But Palladino smashed three sixes in a 29-ball 41 and, with Sam Colclough (46 not out), steered the home side to 221 all out.

Chesterfield slid to 111-6 in reply before a stand of 84 between Hunt and Ahmad Zazai revived their hopes.

Hunt was out for 42 but, at 207-7 with two balls left of the 46th of their 50 overs, Chesterfield looked slight favourites.