Kilburn FC bowled over by rural sports fund help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Budding Harry Kanes and Jude Bellinghams in Kilburn, Derbyshire, have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Benefitting from the fund are members of the club’s under-14s and under-15s boys’ team who are now sporting new kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, which plays its fixtures in Chapel Street, is dedicated to youth development and community engagement. Their 1st XI play in Division One (West) of the Central Midlands Alliance league.

Kilburn FC Players sport their new kit

Vice Chairman Andy Horobin said: “Gigaclear’s Rural Sports Club Fund has given our younger teams a new identity within the club and made them feel part of our future. Simply providing a new sponsored kit rather than having hand-me-down kits has built confidence in players and raised the profile of the club. We can't thank Gigaclear enough. Grassroots football relies on support like this and the fund has gone above and beyond sponsoring two of our teams.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see much needed kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Kilburn FC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”