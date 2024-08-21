​Kemira’s the star of the show as Chesterfield go top

Kemira Wijenayake relaxes after his outstanding all-round performance for Chesterfield.

​Dazzling all-round cricket by Kemira Wijenayake powered Chesterfield to the top of their Derbyshire County League table.

The Sri Lankan took seven wickets with his off-spin before scoring 64 not out in a seven-wicket triumph at Ilkeston Rutland.

This was Chesterfield's ninth win in succession and their 14th of the season, their best tally since joining the League in 1999.

The hosts, who won the toss, were handily placed on 84-3 when Wijenayake began his second over, the 19th of the innings.

Off the third delivery Muhammad Riaz was caught by Ben Kingham at backward square-leg for 42.

Two balls later Tom Wanford held on to a skier to send back Singh and Ilkeston were sliding into problems.

With left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett keeping a tight rein on the scoring rate from the other end, Wijenayake - who has a quick arm action - swept through the hosts' batting line-up.

He found little turn in the pitch but varied his pace and flight and made good use of his arm ball which, unlike his stock delivery, does not spin in to towards a right-hander after pitching.

His figures were dented slightly in his final over when he conceded 12 runs, four of them from an overthrow.

But he still finished with the outstanding analysis of 7-41 from 10.5 overs as Ilkeston were all out for 136.

Wijenayake has now taken 35 League wickets this year at 13. 06 apiece.

Earlier opening bowlers Matt Taylor and Reece Johnson claimed a wicket apiece before Ben Lodge made a smart stumping off a Johnson wide to reduce Ilkeston to 18-3.

Chesterfield lost an early wicket in the run chase before a second-wicket stand of 70 between Luke Westwell and Wijenayake all but settled the game.

Westwell batted pugnaciously while Wijenayake was more wristy in his stroke-play.

Harry Page took a fine, low caught-and-bowled to dismiss Westwell for 42 and followed up with another wicket.

But Wijenayake remained in control and, with two needed for victory, clinched the 22 points in the grand manner with a six over mid-wicket.

Chesterfield had 21 of their 50 overs to spare and Wijenayake has scored 524 League runs this season at an average of 47.64.

His last eight innings, including cup games, have been 60, 77, 28, 41, 73 not out. 33, 88 not out and 64 not out.

With previous leaders Ticknall losing to Clifton, Chesterfield go top of Division One on 316 points.

Ticknall are in the second promotion spot on 305 and, with five games to play, Eckington are third on 277.

On Saturday Chesterfield take on South Wingfield at Queen's Park.

