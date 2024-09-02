Kayak taster sessions are a big success during Cromford adventure weekend

Youngsters enhoy taking to the waqter as part of a weekend of taster sessions. Pic: Peter Astles

Each August Bank Holiday weekend, for several years now, local charity Paddle Peak have run ‘Come and Try Kayaking’ sessions free to local youngsters keen to get on the water, as part of the Cromford Mills Adventure Weekend.

The Cromford canal offers a brilliant and safe space to try kayaking for the first time, and the weekend being staffed by such well experienced and qualified paddlers is a unique opportunity.

This year was no different, and around 275 children took part in the sessions over three days and had the opportunity to meet Team GB Olympic athletes. Fresh from the Paris 2024 Games, Silver medallist Adam Burgess and 2 x Bronze medallist Kimberly Woods were on hand to talk about their experiences, show off medals and sign posters.

Alongside the ‘Come and Try Kayaking’ sessions, Paddle Peak also organised and ran a family orientated kayaking competition called the Peak Challenge. Around 60 paddlers aged between 6 and 60 took to the River Derwent in Cromford, for this inaugural multi-discipline event. Results from individual Canoe Slalom, Downriver and Kayak Cross events would decide an overall Peak Challenge champion.

Saturday would be host to the Canoe Slalom event. A course of 18 gates was set over a couple of small rapids, to ensure there was enough challenge for all, but not too daunting for any paddler with some moving water experience. After two competition runs, results were produced and medals presented by medal winning Olympian, Kimberly Woods.

Sunday hosted the Downriver race, a course of around a kilometre starting below the historic Masson Mills and finishing in front St Mary’s Church was set. This being a time trial event saw determined paddling from everyone throughout the day. Medals were this time presented by Olympic medal winner, Adam Burgess.

Monday played host to the finale of the weekend, the Kayak Cross event. This involved launching from a start ramp and negotiating 8 larger-than-life gates – initially as an individual time trial to seed competitors into heats for semis and finals for each category, then as pairs or threes for the semis and finals rounds. Thrills and spills ensued, with some amazingly tight and fiercely competitive racing throughout. Medals for the Kayak Cross event and Overall Peak Challenge positions were presented by Peter Astles - Peak UK director and founder of Paddle Peak charity.

Special thanks to Cromford Mills and Manor Adventure Willersley Castle for making the event possible, Swadlingcote Ski Slope for the Kayak Cross start ramp, Peak UK, Pyranha, P&H, Ainsworth and Dagger for all of the kayaks and equipment, Plas Y Brenin for rescue skills, Ace Supplies for gate line equipment, the all of the tireless volunteers, instructors, caterers, Thornbridge Brewery for the cool refreshments, and last but not least everyone that came along and joined the fun. Well done.

Paddle Peak is a local charity and club that cleans and cares for the River Derwent, and takes local youngsters kayaking. For more information checkout their Facebook Page and website: www.paddlepeak.org