​Karter Harry becomes world champion at Portugal finals

​A Chesterfield teenager has become a world champion in the sport of karting.

​Harry Bartle, 14, is a pupil at Brookfield School and has been karting since he was eight-years-old, supported by his parents Rob and Claire.

He has enjoyed success in numerous championships before, eventually leading to him being one of 85 qualifiers from 40 different countries for the IAME world finals in Portugal.

There, after a week of competing, he earned himself a place in the final where he won to become the IWF23 world champion in the junior X30 category.

Harry Bartle has been making waves in the karting world.

At the age of 13, Harry Bartle had placed third in the Rotax Series of the Minimax British Karting Championship, the route to professional motorsport and the place where all the current UK Formula 1 drivers competed.

He also represented the UK in the 2023 FIA Karting Academy, placing 20th in the overall standings after a mixed season featuring new tracks and often poor weather conditions.

After that series, Motorsport UK Karting Manager Dan Parker said: “It has been such an enjoyable experience working with Harry, [mechanic] Stuart and [dad] Rob this year.

"Harry should be proud of his performance and progress, and I very much look forward to following his results for the rest of the year and in the future.