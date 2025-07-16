Kart racer Hobson joins Hillspeed’s development squad

Racer Hugh Hobson is the latest Hillspeed recruit.

Hillspeed have announced young kart racer Hugh Hobson has been invited onto the squad’s Driver Development Programme.

Presently racing with Maxim Motorsport in karting, where he is contesting several championships in addition to the Kart Masters GP this year, the 14-year-old from Norfolk has been identified by Markham Vale's Hillspeed as a driver with huge potential as he seeks to make the step-up to car racing in 2026.

Hobson joins Zak Sidney as a ‘Hillspeed Junior’ and the teenager is already pushing forward his preparation including key focus on his nutrition, physical and mental fitness and vital simulator work at Base Performance.

“This is an excellent opportunity, not to mention incredibly exciting for me to work with a winning team like Hillspeed and winning drivers,” Hobson said. “I cannot wait to get started on the transition from karting to single-seater cars on the next stage of my motorsport journey and see where it takes me.”

Having recently enjoyed a week of work experience with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, at the squad’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, Hobson has a keen interest in the engineering side of motorsport as well as the actual driving.

Hobson only began his competitive involvement with karting in 2022 in Club 100, Rotax Junior Light, with 2023 his first season comprising a multitude of championships and also including his maiden Kart Masters GP race in Rotax Mini Max and the Rye House London Cup.

Last year he joined leading karting team Maxim Motorsport and stepped-up to Junior Rotax, where he remains this season – working closely with Hillspeed’s very own Daniel Guinchard, the points leader of the GB4 Championship.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “Everyone at Hillspeed extends an extremely warm welcome to Hugh, we’re delighted to announce his place as a Hillspeed Junior Driver. Hugh has a lot of talent and ability and, although only having been in karting for a relatively short period, he is showing all the signs of a very capable and focused young man.”

Hobson will now go forward into the second half of 2025 as part of Hillspeed’s Driver Development Programme, being part of the team at race events and enhancing his knowledge and understanding of the GB4 car before his maiden test which is planned for later in the year at Snetterton 300 Circuit.