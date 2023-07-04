​Johnson stars all round as Chesterfield progress

​Johnson shone with bat and ball and in the field as Chesterfield won their last-eight clash at Ilkeston Rutland by 62 runs.

He received strong support from fellow all-rounders Ben Slater and Sam Fawcett as Chesterfield dominated most of the game but had to survive some tricky spells.Slater and Johnson gave the visitors, who were put in, a tremendous platform with a second-wicket stand of 78.

The left-handed Slater drove and pulled powerfully on his way to 51 while Johnson was particularly strong through the off-side in his 33.

Reece Johnson was in great form for Chesterfield.

But they were out in quick succession as Chesterfield slipped from 98-1 to 105-4.

They were not able to recover the early momentum.

Fawcett made a bright 31 before Jacob Madin (16) and James La Brooy (24 not out) struck some powerful blows.

However, Chesterfield were bowled out for 200, seamer Scott Law taking 5-45, with six of their 40 overs unused.

That total looked bigger when Ilkeston collapsed to 55-7.

Johnson, working up a lively pace with his left-arm seam bowling, struck in the opening over and left-arm spinner Fawcett matched that from the other end.

Seamer Tom Wanford and off-spinner Slater also claimed wickets in their opening overs and, with Slater (3-37) taking out the middle-order, an early finish seemed likely.

Hassan Khan and Law added 30 for the eighth wicket before Johnson, with one stump to aim at from point 20 yards away, scored a direct hit on the stumps to run out Khan.

Law launched a series of mighty blows and found staunch support from Noah Winfield.

They shared a partnership of 49 before Johnson, at backward point, held a smart catch to dismiss Law (58) off Fawcett (2-23).

Fittingly, Johnson sealed the win in the following over when he had Winfield caught at mid-on. That gave him figures of 3-25 as Ilkeston were all out for 138.

*Chesterfield made it a clean sweep of five wins in the weekend's cricket when the Sunday team beat Mansfield Hosiery Mills by 97 runs in the Manfield & District League at Queen's Park.

Jack Gorbert's 67 steered Chesterfield to 233 all out in the Premier Section clash.Spinner James Taylor then took 3-53 and there were two wickets apiece for Ben Jenkins, Ciaran Ellard and Gorbert as the visitors were 140 all out.

On Sunday Chesterfield are at home against Notts & Arnold.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Friday) Queen's Park hosts top-level domestic women's cricket.

The Blaze and Northern Diamonds, two of eight regional teams featuring the leading players in the country, clash in a 50-overs-a-side contest in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The game starts at 10.30 and entry is free.