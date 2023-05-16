It’s three victories out of three for Chesterfield CC

​Smart and disciplined performances with bat and ball earned an eight-wicket victory over Wirksworth & Middleton at a sunny Queen's Park.

That keeps them joint second in Division One, four points behind Belper Meadows.

The manner and authority of this win could hardly have been bettered - the same story as in their two previous outings.

Harry Wilmott hit a half-century for Chesterfield in the National Club Championship. Photo: Carl Jarvis.

Put in, the visitors made a promising start as they raced to 41-0 off the first eight of their 50 overs.

The openers played a series of flamboyant lofted drives, hitting two sixes and four fours.

But then the Wirksworth innings stalled and they managed only two more boundaries before they were all out for 115 in the 41st over.

Left-arm opening bowler Ahmad Zazai started the collapse, having both openers caught in the covers.

Usamah Khan (25) sent up a skier which was safely pouched by Alex Hibbert, who then swooped to take a low catch to dismiss Uthum De Silva (15).

Thereafter Wirksworth found run-scoring difficult on a slow outfield and against tight bowling and well-set fields.

Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott kept the pressure on the batters with a mix of close catchers and fielders saving one, resisting any temptation to use boundary riders.

Zazai and his fellow seamers Muhammad Zaroob and James La Brooy claimed two wickets apiece as did Wilmott with his off-spin.

Brothers Tom and Harry Wansford shared the other two wickets.

Chesterfield suffered a couple of early scares when openers Luke Westwell and Wilmott fell cheaply.

But Zaroob dominated as soon as he arrived at the crease.

Often advancing one or two steps down the wicket to the seamers, he unleashed a volley of shots to all parts as he raced to 67 not out off 46 balls.

The left-handed Hibbert played more conventionally for his unbeaten 31.

Chesterfield reached their target off the first ball of the 21st over, Zaroob and Hibbert having shared an unbroken match-winning stand of 73 off 63 balls.

Chesterfield Seconds lost by 46 runs at Riddings, the first time they have got on to the field this season in Division Four North.

Seamers Matt Carrington and Michael Deane both took three wickets as the home team were bowled out for 127.

But Chesterfield managed only 87 in reply despite Michael Michailidis making a run-a-ball 28.

This weekend sees the firsts go to Duffield, who have won two and lost two of their opening four games.

The seconds will host Ambergate at Queen’s Park, while the thirds, who saw their game at Marehay cancelled last weekend, will welcome Belper Amateurs thirds to the Oaks Farm Lane Sports Field in Calow.

*​On Sunday, Chesterfield went out of the National Club Championship at Kimberley Institute on a day when little went right for them.

​The home side dominated the first-round clash from the start and won by 115 runs.Chesterfield's attack have swept aside their opposition so far in Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

But, against by far the strongest batting side they have faced this season and operating under a major handicap, this was much tougher.

Having lost the toss on a good batting wicket, they suffered a bodyblow in the first over.

Ahmad Zazai, who was going to bowl the second over and probably send down a full eight-over stint, pulled a hamstring muscle.

That left him unable to bowl and hobbling painfully on one leg in the field.

He battled on bravely and took a catch but was unable to cover anything like the ground he normally would.Skipper Harry Wilmott also had to juggle his bowling plans.

The home side, who are fourth in the Notts Premier League, made a flying start.Left-handed openers Sam Wood (48) and Akhil Patel (43) blazed a flurry of boundaries during a stand of 81 in 13 overs.

The introduction of Muhammad Zaroob and Harry Wilmott slowed the pace for a while and they each dismissed one of the openers.

But Jack Nightingale (44) and Martin Weightman (46) piled on the pressure before George Bacon added a late flourish with 38 not out off 25 balls.

Chesterfield stuck to the task with Reece Johnson taking a wicket in a good spell of left-arm pace bowling.

Opening bowler Tom Wanford delivered a tight second spell and Jordan Lemon took an outstanding catch running full tilt round the boundary.

But that did not prevent the home side posting an imposing 272-6 off 40 overs.

That left the Chesterfield batsmen facing a mammoth task. They tried to attack but lost quick wickets and slid to 49-5.

Wanford (39) and Wilmott (55) added 63 but the asking rate became all but impossible and they were eventually all out for 157.

