Inaugural Big Dipper half marathon proves to be a huge success

Runners are pictured at the start of the Big Dipper.

The first ever The Big Dipper Half Marathon, named due to its sharp hills and fast downhill sprints, took place on September 11.

Starting from the Event Village at The Hyde Park in Dronfield, the route heads out through Barlow and back – treating runners to stunning views across the Peak District.

Hosted by local charity Dronfield Running Club and backed by local businesses like Staves Estate Agents, the event raised money that will go towards providing young people with athletic opportunities in the town.

Runners are pictured during the Big Dipper.

The 13.1 mile route was selected due to its difficulty and is thought to be one of the toughest to take on in the country, climbing 510m of elevation.

Race director Mel Corby praised the large number of volunteers, including a local Scouts group, for their help putting on the race.

She commented: "When this began as a run between friends during lockdown two years ago, we never imagined it would become an actual race.

"Watching almost 300 runners leave The Hyde Park in Dronfield to run towards our glorious Peak District makes months of hard work worth it.”

Local clubs from Dronfield, Sheffield, Chesterfield, and further afield were represented, with many praising the support they had from those lining the route.

The first male home was Bertie Houghton, representing Hallamshire Harriers, in an incredible time of 1:13:57.

The first female was Natalie Neville from Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club who ran a stunning time of 1:36:49.

Residents cheered on runners, with some handing out sweets and waving flags to create a party atmosphere along the route.

“It was possibly the best road event I've ever done. Great route, quite brute-iful,” runner Gary Lang said.

“There was amazing organisation and the best marshals to help get you up the hills! It’s so nice to have an event like this in Dronfield. Bring on 2023,” fellow athlete Jenny Elizabeth added.