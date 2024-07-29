Important win comes at a price for promotion-chasing Chesterfield

Muhammad Zaroob top-scored for Chesterfield but was injured while fielding.

On-a-roll Chesterfield powered into the Derbyshire County League promotion frame with an impressive all-round display at Eckington.

But this latest Division One success - by 67 runs at Eckington - came at a heavy price. Key all-rounder Muhammad Zaroob suffered a serious thumb injury which may force him into a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Zaroob suffered the injury trying to take a difficult catch at mid-off and his injury brought a stoppage in play.

At that stage the home side, replying to Chesterfield's 239-9 off 50 overs, were poised promisingly on 74-1 in the 17th over. But, on the resumption, the game changed immediately.

Facing skipper Harry Wilmott's next delivery, Kabelo Sekhukhune played on to his stumps and was bowled. Wilmott and fellow off-spinner Kemira Wijenayaje then bowled beautifully to put their side in command.

Wijenayake drew Jake Ludlam forward, beat him in the flight and Ben Lodge stumped him smartly for 29.

Wilmott bowled Finn South with a full-length delivery and the scoring rate fell sharply.

The two spinners bowled 16 overs in tandem, taking three wickets and conceding only 38 runs. Wijenayake finished his 12-over spell with figures of 1-15 while Wilmott (2-27) took himself off to introduce Matt Taylor to the attack.

The paceman took three wickets in his first over - including two with consecutive deliveries - and that reduced Eckington to 95-7 and way behind on run-rate.

Martyn Long and Adam Leonard both made 30 not out but Eckington closed well short of their target on 172-7.

Earlier, Chesterfield won the toss and their total was based on solid scoring down the order. Zaroob led the way with 61 and there were valuable contributions from Wijenayake (41), Kevin Leatherday (31) and Jordan Lemon (19).

There was also a vital final flourish with Lodge, Tom Wanford and Taylor plundering 26 off the last two overs.

With two teams going up, Ticknall lead the way on 258 points. Chesterfield have moved into second spot on 250, 12 ahead of Clifton, who lost at Alfreton.On Saturday Chesterfield play Quarndon at Queen's Park.

Zaroob is Chesterfield's leading wicket-taker in the League campaign and tops their bowling averages with 33 wickets at 13.33 apiece.

His dynamic stroke-play has also brought him 269 runs at an average of 22.42.

