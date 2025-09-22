Ilkeston Rugby Club hosts triumphant girls' rugby festival
The event, held at The Stute, saw girls from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, and the surrounding areas come together for a day of skill, teamwork, and spirited competition.
The festival marks a significant milestone for Ilkeston, whose girls' section is now in its second season. The growth of the team, and the impressive turnout at the festival, is a testament to the club's commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for female players.
The rising tide of girls' participation in rugby is being felt nationwide, fueled in part by the excitement surrounding the Women's Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted in England. With the women's England team, the Red Roses, entering the tournament as strong favourites to win, the sport is receiving unprecedented attention and inspiring a new generation of players.
"It was a truly lovely day and a huge success," said Nick Morley, Girls section Coordinator at Ilkeston Rugby Club.
"The energy and enthusiasm on display from all the girls was incredible. We were thrilled to see so many young players enjoying the game, and it really highlights the growing passion for women's and girls' rugby in our area."
The festival provided a platform for teams to play in a friendly and supportive atmosphere, with the focus on participation and development over results. The event not only showcased the talent of the young players but also underscored the strong community spirit that is a hallmark of the sport.
Ilkeston Rugby Club is proud of the rapid progress of its girls' section and looks forward to continuing to provide opportunities for girls to get involved in the sport. The success of the festival is a promising sign for the future of girls' rugby in the East Midlands, and a clear indication that the sport is going from strength to strength.
Ilkeston Rugby Club are always looking for new girl players, please visit the club website or contact the club for more info.